Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,341. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

