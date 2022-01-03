Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Synopsys makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $368.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.29 and a 200-day moving average of $317.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.