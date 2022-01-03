Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.29. 51,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,387. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

