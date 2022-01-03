DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

