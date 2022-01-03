Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Shutterstock by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

