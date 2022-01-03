Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,235 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of PAGS opened at $26.22 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

