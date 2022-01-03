Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,525 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $52,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,731,112.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

