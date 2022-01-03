Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 567 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $62.85 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

