Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,688 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American International Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 460,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 146,673 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

