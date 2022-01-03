e-Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.90 or 0.00319166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,264 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,058 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

