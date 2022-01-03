e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Hits $22.07 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $209,552.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Money has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

