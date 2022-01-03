E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.95

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 56430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

