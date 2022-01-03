Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 809.5% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 654,479 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,972,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 126,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

NYSE EXG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. 487,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

