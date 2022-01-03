eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $308.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00318656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

