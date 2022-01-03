Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.