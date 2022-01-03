Egerton Capital UK LLP Invests $889.13 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,106,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,125,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 4.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.05% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,101,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,198,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $69.79 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

