Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 461,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.