Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 27,626 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,276,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,803.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.