Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 8,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,532. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

