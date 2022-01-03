Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

