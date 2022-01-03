Electrum Dark Trading Down 95.7% Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 92.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 95.7% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $444.17 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.