Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Bradley Mark J.’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $271.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average is $248.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

