Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

