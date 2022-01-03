Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDVMF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

