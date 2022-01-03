EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 6,107.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

