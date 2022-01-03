Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

