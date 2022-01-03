EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $124.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,185. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

