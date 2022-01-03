eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Hits $9,205.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $9,205.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

