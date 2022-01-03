Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) vs. Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Financial Contrast

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esquire Financial and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.64 $12.62 million $1.93 16.32 Oversea-Chinese Banking $9.66 billion 3.94 $2.60 billion N/A N/A

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 23.84% 13.32% 1.71% Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial and Oversea-Chinese Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Wholesale Banking segment provides a range of financing solutions including long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital and trade financing, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading, and structured treasury products. The Insurance segment offers fund management, as well as life and general insurance. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Singapore.

