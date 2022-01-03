Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $370.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.78 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

ESS traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $350.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.16. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

