EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Tops $341,376.17

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. EtherGem has a market cap of $341,376.17 and $405.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

