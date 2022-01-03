Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 1,254.4% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.
EURMF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Monday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.
About Europcar Mobility Group
