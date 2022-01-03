Everest Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $34.66 million and $590,448.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

