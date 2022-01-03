Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,067.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $27,067.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everex has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

