Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $90.98 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

