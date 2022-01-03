Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 39,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

