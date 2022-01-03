Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report sales of $353.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.57 million and the highest is $394.10 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

