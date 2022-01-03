Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

