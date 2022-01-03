Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Head to Head Comparison

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 6.05, indicating that its stock price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and FTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.30 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.28 FTS International $262.90 million 1.40 -$37.80 million N/A N/A

FTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expro Group and FTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTS International has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Expro Group.

Summary

FTS International beats Expro Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

