Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

