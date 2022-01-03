Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

