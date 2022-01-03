FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 189,228.6% in December

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,300 shares, a growth of 189,228.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 414.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

