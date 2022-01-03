Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,723 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

