Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $215,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.45 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.