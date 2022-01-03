Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.61. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

