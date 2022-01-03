First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 455 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382,508. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

