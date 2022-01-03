First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

