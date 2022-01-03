First National Trust Co Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

EMR stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

