First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,738. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

