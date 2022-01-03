First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 7,664.8% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a growth of 7,664.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,829. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.